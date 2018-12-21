What’s open and closed in Kingston over the holidays

If you’re spending time in Kingston during the holidays, there is plenty to do, but many places and services may be closed or may not run on regular hours.

Check out the list below to see what’s open in the city on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Christmas Day

What’s open:

Kingston Access Services will run with limited on-road service on Christmas Day, from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. but the office will be closed.

Some restaurants may be open on Christmas Day but it’s best to call beforehand to check.

What’s closed:

Skating in the Springer Market Square will be closed on Christmas Day.

All LCBO locations are closed.

Beer Stores are closed.

All banks will be closed on Christmas Day.

No garbage, recycling or green bin collection. The city of Kingston asks you to put your collectibles out two days after your normal pick-up day between Dec. 25 and Dec. 31., even if that means putting it out on the weekend. If your pick up day follows New Year’s Day, the city is asking to put out your items just one day after your normal pick-up day. Each household can put out two untagged bags or cans of garbage for their first collection day after New Year’s Day (the two-bag collection days are Jan. 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7).

No Kingston Transit services.

City administrative offices are closed.

Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro are closed.

Kingston Frontenac Public Library branches will be closed Dec. 23-26 and Jan. 1.

Artillery Park Aquatic Centre will be closed.

INVISTA Fitness & Wellness Centre will be closed.

Rideau Heights Community Centre will be closed.

All arenas will be closed in Kingston.

Grand Theatre Box Office will be closed from Dec. 25 to 27 and on Jan. 1 but tickets can be purchased online 24 hours a day.

Kingston Area Recycling Centre will be closed.

The Tett Centre will be closed to from Dec. 24 to 26 and from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1.

Boxing Day

What’s open:

Kingston transit will be running on a Sunday service schedule, except for Route 18, which will run on a weekday schedule.

Kingston Access Services will run on Dec. 26 with limited on-road service between 6 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. And the office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Beer Stores on Concession Street and Midland Avenue will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Several grocery stores will be open but it’s best to check beforehand because hours may be changed or reduced.

Malls will be open on Boxing Day.

Some restaurants may be open on Boxing Day but it’s best to call beforehand to check.

What’s closed:

Skating in Springer Market Square will be closed on Boxing Day.

All LCBO locations are closed.

Most banks will be closed Boxing Day.

No garbage, recycling or green bin collection. The city of Kingston asks you to put your collectibles out two days after your normal pick-up day between Dec. 25 and Dec. 31., even if that means putting it out on the weekend. If your pick up day follows New Year’s Day, the city is asking to put out your items just one day after your normal pick-up day. Each household can put out two untagged bags or cans of garbage for their first collection day after New Year’s Day (the two-bag collection days are Jan. 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7).

City administrative offices are closed.

Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro are closed.

Kingston Frontenac Public Library branches will be closed Dec. 23-26 and Jan. 1.

Artillery Park Aquatic Centre will be closed.

INVISTA Fitness & Wellness Centre will be closed.

Rideau Heights Community Centre will be closed.

All arenas will be closed in Kingston.

Grand Theatre Box Office will be closed from Dec. 25 to 27 and on Jan. 1 but tickets can be purchased online 24 hours a day.

Kingston Area Recycling Centre will be closed.

The Tett Centre will be closed to from Dec. 24 to 26 and from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1.

New Year’s Day

What’s open:

Some restaurants may be open on New Year’s day but it would be best to call beforehand to check.

What’s closed:

Skating in the Springer Market Square will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Many grocery stores will be closed. It would be best to check beforehand by calling or going to your preferred location’s website.

All LCBO locations are closed.

Beer Stores are closed.

Banks will be closed on New Year’s Day.

No garbage, recycling or green bin collection. The city of Kingston asks you to put your collectibles out two days after your normal pick-up day between Dec. 25 and Dec. 31., even if that means putting it out on the weekend. If your pick up day follows New Year’s Day, the city is asking to put out your items just one day after your normal pick-up day. Each household can put out two untagged bags or cans of garbage for their first collection day after New Year’s Day (the two-bag collection days are Jan. 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7).

Kingston Transit will not be running on New Year’s day.

Kingston Access Services will not run any on-road services on Jan. 1 and the office will be closed.

City administrative offices are closed.

Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro are closed.

Kingston Frontenac Public Library branches will be closed Dec. 23-26 and Jan. 1.

Artillery Park Aquatic Centre will be closed.

INVISTA Fitness & Wellness Centre will be closed.

Rideau Heights Community Centre will be closed.

All arenas will be closed in Kingston.

Grand Theatre Box Office will be closed from Dec. 25 to 27 and on Jan. 1 but tickets can be purchased online 24 hours a day.

Kingston Area Recycling Centre will be closed.

The Tett Centre will be closed to from Dec. 24 to 26 and from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1.