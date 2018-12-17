Canadians to get new details on promised bill of rights for air passengers

Transport Minister Marc Garneau is set to announce new details about the Liberals’ promised bid to create a bill of rights for air passengers.

The new regulations being unveiled on Monday in Ottawa are expected to lay out clear rules for when passengers can expect compensation for flight delays and what services airlines can legally charge passengers, such as paying to ensure they sit next to their children.

READ MORE: What should be in new air passenger bill of rights? Government launching consultations

“The intention behind these rules is to ensure that airlines respect passengers. Buying a plane ticket is a big investment for the majority of Canadians, it is important to ensure that the rules are in place to ensure the best possible experience for them,” said Delphine Denis, spokesperson for Garneau, in an email.

Denis said the new regulations being announced on Monday will include rules entitling passengers to compensation when the delay they experience is the responsibility of the airline.

WATCH BELOW: WestJet passengers wait 60 hours for flight

For example, that means passengers impacted by overbooking would get compensation.

Those stuck sitting on the tarmac due to a blizzard, which is not the responsibility of the airline, would not.

That compensation would be based on the total amount of time the flight is delayed.

WATCH BELOW: Passenger captures confusion, anger aboard Air Transat flight grounded in Ottawa

As well, Garneau will also announce a new rule that will let parents sit next to their kids and not have to pay extra to do so.

Denis said the changes come after multiple cases of airlines losing baggage and cancelling or postponing flights because of overbooking.

However, the rules might not be the same for everyone.

“It is important to specify that the rules will also be adapted according to the size of the airline,” she said.

It is not clear at this time how those rules could be adapted.

Garneau is scheduled to announce more details at 11 a.m. EST.