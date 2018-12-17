Sports
Kitchener Rangers lose fourth straight in Sudbury

By Staff The Canadian Press

Quinton Byfield scored twice as the Sudbury Wolves downed the Kitchener Rangers 5-2 to extend their win streak to eight games.

David Levin, Cole Candella and Shane Bulitka also scored for Sudbury (21-8-2).

Joseph Garreffa and Jonathan Yantsis found the back of the net for the Rangers (13-17-3), who have dropped four in a row.

The Rangers are now on the Christmas break and will not return to game action until Dec. 28.

 

