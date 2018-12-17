Politics
December 17, 2018 10:19 am

Recruitment drive underway for Toronto summer recreation jobs

By Digital Broadcast Journalist

The city of Toronto is now accepting summer job applications for camps, aquatic programs and various recreations programs.

The recruitment drive for camps will run until Feb. 4 and all others to Feb. 15. Aquatic positions are ongoing.

Positions still vacant will be filled outside of the regular recruitment period.

Those interested in the positions are encouraged to apply on the city’s website.

