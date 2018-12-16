Fifth victim of Strasbourg Christmas market shooting dies from wounds

The Paris prosecutor’s office said on Sunday that a fifth person had died from their wounds following Tuesday’s Strasbourg Christmas market shooting.

An official with the prosecutor’s office said the victim was a Polish national and gave no other details.

The gunman, Cherif Chekatt, was killed on Thursday night after firing on police, ending a two-day manhunt that involved more than 700 members of the security forces.

READ MORE: Strasbourg Christmas market shooter supported ISIS, father says

France ramped up its security threat to its highest level after Chekatt struck late on Tuesday. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe promised an extra 1,800 troops would be put on patrols with a special focus on Christmas markets.

The outdoor market in Strasbourg, centred on a towering Christmas Tree in Place Kleber, draws more than 2 million visitors each year. Christmas markets have been a feature of the Alsatian city since the early 15th century.

WATCH: Festive spirit returns to Strasbourg as Christmas market reopens after attack

The Strasbourg shooting was the latest in a succession of attacks linked to Islamist militancy in France going back to 2012. Since January 2015, more than 240 people have been killed in attacks on French soil, most of them in 2015-16.