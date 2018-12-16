Pierrefonds students hope to inspire others with Christmas act of kindness

Bright and early Sunday morning, Grade 4 students from St. Charles Elementary School embarked on a special mission.

With hundreds of candy canes in tow, children and their parents sneaked into the St. Thomas à Becket parish parking lot during mass. One by one, they left a special treat with a heartwarming reminder on the windshield of every car.

“It says, ‘What if Christmas didn’t come from a store? What if Christmas means a little bit more?'” said Grade 4 student Alyssa King.

The idea came from their teacher, Kristy Westlake.

The Pierrefonds resident and her family are notorious for their random acts of kindness.

This time around, Westlake says, she decided to get her students in on the fun.

“Every year, we talk about Christmas acts of kindness and kindness in general with my students,” she said. “I believe it’s something that’s really important that they learn in all facets of their life — not just at home, but at school with people they don’t know, strangers and their community.”

Not only did Sunday morning teach the kids kindness, it also helped show them the true meaning of the holidays.

“For Christmas, they buy a lot of toys and they spoil a lot, but that’s not the real meaning of Christmas,” said Grade 4 student Sofia Deluca.

“The real meaning of Christmas is to spend time with your family and have fun.”

The students say they want the candy canes to bring a smile to people’s faces, but they also hope those on the receiving end will continue the cycle.

“I hope they react nice and I hope they do it,” said Emma Latimer. “Because if you keep doing it, they’re gonna spread it to everyone and everyone’s gonna have a bit of joy.”

