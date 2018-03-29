Pierrefonds elementary school adds knitting to lunch for a good cause

Some kids at St. Charles Elementary in Pierrefonds don’t take a lunch break in the same way that kids in other schools do. Sure, they eat lunch during the first 15 minutes, and then they head down to the gym, pick up two long needles, and start knitting away.

The St. Charles Knitting Club started this month. Some of the knitted goods are going to be destined for sale at charity events, some will be donated to help organizations like the Lakeshore Hospital or the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Some knitting will go toward a decorative rug for the library.

I caught up with a knitting club at St. Charles Elementary… about half the participants are boys. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/DgPWdywV9K — Billy Shields (@billyshields) March 29, 2018

The club is the brainchild of Kristy Westlake, a Grade 3 teacher at the school. Surprisingly, Westlake didn’t know how to knit at all before taking on the project. “It was definitely an adventure,” she told Global News, laughing. “We learn as we go along.”

The knitting club's wares — which should be articles like tuques, scarves and patches — will benefit local charities like the Montreal Children's Hospital and charities in places like Haiti. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/4LF5pdUcTk — Billy Shields (@billyshields) March 29, 2018

As sort of a legacy project, part of the students’ knitting will end up on a decorative rug that will adorn the school library, sort of a memento to last after graduation.