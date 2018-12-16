1 seriously injured, 1 in custody after stabbing in downtown Toronto: police
Toronto police say one person is suffering serious injuries and another has been arrested after a stabbing near Moss Park.
Officers said they responded to reports of a man stabbed at Mutual Street and Shuter Street just after 10 a.m., west of Jarvis and Shuter streets.
Investigators said the stabbing happened inside a building. Officers located the suspect at the scene, and police said they have since been arrested.
Police said the victim was transported to hospital for treatment.
The investigation is still ongoing.
