Crime
December 16, 2018 10:59 am
Updated: December 16, 2018 11:00 am

1 seriously injured, 1 in custody after stabbing in downtown Toronto: police

By Editorial Assistant  Global News

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Toronto police say one person is suffering serious injuries and another has been arrested after a stabbing near Moss Park.

Officers said they responded to reports of a man stabbed at Mutual Street and Shuter Street just after 10 a.m., west of Jarvis and Shuter streets.

Investigators said the stabbing happened inside a building. Officers located the suspect at the scene, and police said they have since been arrested.

Police said the victim was transported to hospital for treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing.

