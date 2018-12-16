Calgary Flames open 3-game road trip with victory over Minnesota Wild

The Calgary Flames have continued their hot streak by opening a three-game road trip with a one-goal victory.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames continue to heat up after embarrassing October loss

Matthew Tkachuk’s 14th goal of the season snapped a 1-1 tie with 11:15 remaining in the Flames’ 2-1 win at Minnesota. It

was Calgary’s league-high 50th third-period goal of the season and left the Flames 11-2-1 in their last 14 games.

Mark Giordano became the first Flames defenceman to score short-handed goals in consecutive games, leaving him with nine

points in his last four contests.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames’ Mike Smith out of lineup, team recalls Jon Gillies from Stockton

WATCH: Mark Giordano likes tight-checking game for Calgary Flames

David Rittich stopped 34 shots for the Pacific Division leaders and was perfect after Jordan Greenway beat him 3 1/2 minutes into the second period.