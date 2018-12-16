Calgary Flames

More
Sports
December 16, 2018 10:45 am

Calgary Flames open 3-game road trip with victory over Minnesota Wild

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Calgary Flames' David Rittich stretches to make sprawling save on Coyle

A A

The Calgary Flames have continued their hot streak by opening a three-game road trip with a one-goal victory.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames continue to heat up after embarrassing October loss

Matthew Tkachuk’s 14th goal of the season snapped a 1-1 tie with 11:15 remaining in the Flames’ 2-1 win at Minnesota. It
was Calgary’s league-high 50th third-period goal of the season and left the Flames 11-2-1 in their last 14 games.

Story continues below

Mark Giordano became the first Flames defenceman to score short-handed goals in consecutive games, leaving him with nine
points in his last four contests.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames’ Mike Smith out of lineup, team recalls Jon Gillies from Stockton

WATCH: Mark Giordano likes tight-checking game for Calgary Flames 

David Rittich stopped 34 shots for the Pacific Division leaders and was perfect after Jordan Greenway beat him 3 1/2 minutes into the second period.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Calgary Flames
Calgary Flames roster
Calgary Flames score
Flames
Flames vs Wild
Hockey
Mark Giordano
Matthew Tkachuk
Minnesota Wild
National Hockey League
NHL
Wild

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News