Calgary Flames open 3-game road trip with victory over Minnesota Wild
The Calgary Flames have continued their hot streak by opening a three-game road trip with a one-goal victory.
Matthew Tkachuk’s 14th goal of the season snapped a 1-1 tie with 11:15 remaining in the Flames’ 2-1 win at Minnesota. It
was Calgary’s league-high 50th third-period goal of the season and left the Flames 11-2-1 in their last 14 games.
Mark Giordano became the first Flames defenceman to score short-handed goals in consecutive games, leaving him with nine
points in his last four contests.
David Rittich stopped 34 shots for the Pacific Division leaders and was perfect after Jordan Greenway beat him 3 1/2 minutes into the second period.
