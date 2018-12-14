Calgary Flames

December 14, 2018 12:44 pm

Calgary Flames’ Mike Smith out of lineup, team recalls Jon Gillies from Stockton

Calgary Flames goaltender Jon Gillies (32) saves the shot by Winnipeg Jets' Andrew Copp (9) as Mikael Backlund (11) defends during third period NHL action in Winnipeg on Thursday, April 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Calgary Flames recalled goaltender Jon Gillies from the AHL’s Stockton Heat as goalie Mike Smith is out day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Forward Ryan Lomberg has been assigned to the AHL.

Smith left after two periods of Wednesday’s overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers and did not return.

READ MORE: Johnny Gaudreau scores OT winner for Calgary Flames in 6-5 victory over Philadelphia Flyers

Gillies played 11 games with the Flames last season, posting a 2.88 GAA and a .896 SV%.  This season, he is posting a 3.96 GAA and a .861 SV% in 18 games with the Heat.

