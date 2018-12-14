Calgary Flames’ Mike Smith out of lineup, team recalls Jon Gillies from Stockton

The Calgary Flames recalled goaltender Jon Gillies from the AHL’s Stockton Heat as goalie Mike Smith is out day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Forward Ryan Lomberg has been assigned to the AHL.

Smith left after two periods of Wednesday’s overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers and did not return.

Gillies played 11 games with the Flames last season, posting a 2.88 GAA and a .896 SV%. This season, he is posting a 3.96 GAA and a .861 SV% in 18 games with the Heat.