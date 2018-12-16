2 people seriously injured after minivan crashes into truck on Hwy 401 in Milton

Halton and Peel region paramedics say two people are suffering serious injuries after a minivan crashed into a truck on Highway 401 in Milton.

Emergency crews responded to the call at around 1:30 a.m. on Highway 401 going westbound of Trafalgar Road, where a Honda minivan drove into the back of a large truck as it was slowing due to construction on the highway.

According to reports from the scene, the impact of the crash was significant, causing both the passenger and driver of the minivan to be trapped in their car. Milton Fire crews were on scene to extricate them from the vehicle.

Paramedics said they rushed both victims to hospital with serious injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police closed all lanes of the highway for a period of time for investigation. It has since been re-opened.