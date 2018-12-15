Canada
December 15, 2018 7:34 pm

Yellow vest rallies held in Winnipeg, protesting against Trudeau government

By

The back of a protester's jacket at the Manitoba legislature on Saturday morning.

Michael Draven / Global News
A A

Violent protests in France demanding government action on the cost of living and rising taxes promoted Canadians to take similar action Saturday.

Rallies were held across the country with hundreds of “yellow vests” hoping to send a message to the federal government.

READ MORE: Yellow vest demonstrators, counter-protesters meet outside Halifax City Hall

People gathered outside the Manitoba legislature in the morning and Winnipeg City Hall in the afternoon.

A crowd of Yellow vests\” gathered outside the Manitoba legislature on Saturday morning.

Michael Draven / Global News

Story continues below

They protested against illegal immigration, the implementation of a carbon tax, and many more issues affecting mid to lower class Manitobans.

“They need to understand that there is a huge wave of dissent growing with what Trudeau and his cabinet are putting in place,” said Jim Hollingsworth, one of the many Manitoban protesters speaking out against the recent UN migration pact which Canada and dozens of other countries recently signed.

READ MORE: Downtown Edmonton rally against UN, globalism met with counter-protest

Those present at the rally say they hope all the rallies held across the country today send a clear message to the federal government.

WATCH: Paris Yellow Vest protests extend to Toronto, several other Canadian cities 

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
France
Manitoba
trudeau
Vest
winnipeg
World
yellow

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News