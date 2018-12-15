Yellow vest rallies held in Winnipeg, protesting against Trudeau government

Violent protests in France demanding government action on the cost of living and rising taxes promoted Canadians to take similar action Saturday.

Rallies were held across the country with hundreds of “yellow vests” hoping to send a message to the federal government.

People gathered outside the Manitoba legislature in the morning and Winnipeg City Hall in the afternoon.

They protested against illegal immigration, the implementation of a carbon tax, and many more issues affecting mid to lower class Manitobans.

“They need to understand that there is a huge wave of dissent growing with what Trudeau and his cabinet are putting in place,” said Jim Hollingsworth, one of the many Manitoban protesters speaking out against the recent UN migration pact which Canada and dozens of other countries recently signed.

Those present at the rally say they hope all the rallies held across the country today send a clear message to the federal government.

