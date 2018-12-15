Victoria man dies after falling off Johnson Street Bridge

A man is dead after falling off the Johnson Street Bridge in Victoria Saturday.

Just after 1:30 a.m., police say an intoxicated man was climbing a railing on the bridge. The man was seen losing his balance and then fell into the water below.

Several Victoria Police officers attempted to assist the man but were unsuccessful, with one officer suffering minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Sgt. Mike Russell says other bystanders also tried to help the man.

“[They were] Trying to get him directions to get him to safety.”

The man died at the scene.

A Canadian Coast Guard was then dispatched to recover the man’s body.