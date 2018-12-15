Woman arrested after profanity-laced racist tirade on New York City subway

A woman whose profanity-filled, racist attack against another woman on the New York City subway was caught on video is facing assault charges, and court documents indicate she’s been in trouble with police before.

New York City police said the incident happened on Tuesday on the Northbound D train, which runs from Coney Island to the Bronx.

Video of the attack appears to show a woman cursing at a younger Asian woman.

The woman reaches into her handbag and pulls out an umbrella and a set of keys. Seconds later, she kicks the younger woman and attempts to hit her with the umbrella and keys.

“You’re not letting me hit her back,” she yells when another man intervenes.

“You come touch me, I will punch you right back,” the woman who is being attacked responds.

“Please stop. Stop it,” the victim yells as the woman continues to lash out at her.

At one point, a man standing between the two women tries to wrestle the umbrella out of her hand.

The NYPD told Global News the incident happened after the suspect bumped into the victim on the train.

In a statement, police said the victim told officers the suspect “started yelling profanities at her and struck her with an umbrella handle, causing lacerations to her face and bleeding.”

Officers said a 30-year-old man also sustained scratches when he tried to intervene.

It’s not clear if that man is the same person who videotaped the incident on the subway.

Police said officers arrested the suspect at the 36 Street subway stop.

Anna Lushchinskaya faces two counts of felony assault in connection with the incident on the subway.

According to court documents, the 40-year-old is also facing a series of assault and weapons charges connected to an incident in June 2018.

Police said she was arrested after pepper-spraying a man and a woman at the 36 Street subway station.