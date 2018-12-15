Friday night altercation results in Scarborough shooting, 1 injured: police

Toronto police say a male victim was injured after a shooting in Scarborough late Friday night.

Police said they received a call just before midnight for reports of a shooting in the area of Progress Avenue and Markham Road.

When authorities arrived on the scene, the victim was found with non-life threatening injuries.

Two men were walking in the area, police said, when they were confronted by another person.

An altercation ensued and the shooting occurred.

Police have not released any descriptions of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 43 Division at (416) 808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-8477.