Police investigating after man shot in downtown Toronto condo building

A man in his 20s is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting inside a condo building in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police responded to a call around 3 a.m. Friday at 12 York Street near Bremner Boulevard and Lake Shore Boulevard.

Toronto paramedics said a male victim was transported to hospital. Police said he is in stable condition.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A portion of the condo building lobby was cordoned off by police tape.

Police said they are looking for two male suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

–With a file from Jeremy Cohn