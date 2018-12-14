Crime
December 14, 2018 6:27 am
Updated: December 14, 2018 7:33 am

Police investigating after man shot in downtown Toronto condo building

Toronto police investigate a shooting at 12 York Street in Toronto on Dec. 14, 2018.

A man in his 20s is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting inside a condo building in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police responded to a call around 3 a.m. Friday at 12 York Street near Bremner Boulevard and Lake Shore Boulevard.

Toronto paramedics said a male victim was transported to hospital. Police said he is in stable condition.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A portion of the condo building lobby was cordoned off by police tape.

Police said they are looking for two male suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

