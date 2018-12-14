Police investigating after man shot in downtown Toronto condo building
A man in his 20s is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting inside a condo building in downtown Toronto.
Toronto police responded to a call around 3 a.m. Friday at 12 York Street near Bremner Boulevard and Lake Shore Boulevard.
Toronto paramedics said a male victim was transported to hospital. Police said he is in stable condition.
Police have not released any information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A portion of the condo building lobby was cordoned off by police tape.
Police said they are looking for two male suspects. The investigation is ongoing.
–With a file from Jeremy Cohn
