Police seek public’s assistance in locating missing London man

London police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 60-year-old man.

Christopher Penstone of London was last seen on December 14 around 8 p.m. in the area of Bonaventure Drive and Martinet Avenue, officers said.

Penstone is described as a Caucasian male, 5’8″ and 170 pounds, with a medium build and short grey hair.

According to police, Penstone was wearing silver-rimmed glasses, a dark grey fedora-style hat, a grey winter jacket, an orange fleece sweater, dark grey khaki pants and brown winter boots.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information about Pentone’s whereabouts is asked to call London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be submitted online and anonymously here.