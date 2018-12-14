Canada
Fire at Canada Post’s YVR processing centre caused by truck fire

A thick plume of black smoke was visible over a Canada Post facility at YVR on Friday.

Canada Post says a fire at its Richmond processing centre near the YVR airport was caused by a truck fire.

The agency says the fire was in the cab of a truck parked in the dock of its Richmond plant.

Canada Post said some smoke got into the facility, and that workers were briefly evacuated.

The fire was completely extinguished Friday afternoon, and employees returned to work.

Photos posted to social media showed a thick column of black smoke rising over the facility.

A spokesperson for YVR said the fire was mostly out by 3:45 p.m., and that there was no impact to flight operations.

Global News is waiting for more information from the Richmond Fire Rescue Department.

