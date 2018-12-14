Winnipeg’s Pioneer Arena gets a new name Saturday

A longtime arena in north Winnipeg is about to get a name change.

Pioneer Arena, located at 799 Logan Ave., will be renamed Charlie Gardiner Arena Saturday afternoon, in honour of a legendary Winnipeg goaltender.

“Opportunities like these where civic places are named after an NHL goalie do not come very often, and I’m honoured to be part of this milestone,” said Point Douglas Coun. Vivian Santos.

The city’s Standing Committee on Protection, Community Services and Parks unanimously agreed to rename the arena after Gardiner, who won a Stanley Cup with the Chicago Black Hawks in 1934.

Originally born in Scotland, Gardiner immigrated to Winnipeg in 1911 with his family and lived in the Point Douglas ward.

He began his pro hockey career with the Winnipeg Maroons of the old Central Hockey League before embarking on his acclaimed NHL career with the Black Hawks that earned his the Vezina trophy in 1932.

Sadly, shortly after his Stanley Cup victory, Gardiner died of tonsillitis at St. Boniface Hospital.

The Hall of Fame goalie is being memorialized at the newly-renamed arena with a new sign that includes a metal silhouette of Gardiner mounted on limestone blocks.

