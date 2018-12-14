Guelph-area United Way campaign hits $3.6M goal

The United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin says its 2018 campaign has met its fundraising goal, bringing in more than $3.6 million.

The announcement was made Friday during an event with over 200 community members on hand.

All the funds raised will support a local network of more than 50 agencies and 75 social service programs.

“Once again, our community has shown incredible kindness and generosity,” said Ken Dardano, executive director of the local United Way office.

“United Way programs impact everyone from children to seniors, and we are incredibly lucky to have the support of so many that believe in giving back and supporting some of our community’s most vulnerable.”

The United Way said all the money raised is used for local programs and supports an estimated 85,000 people.

Linamar Corporation, the University of Guelph, Sleeman Breweries and the City of Guelph took home awards for Campaign of the Year.

Linamar was also awarded the Overall Achievement Award for raising $869,000.

