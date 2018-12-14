Kelowna RCMP hoping to reunite lost photo album, slides with family

An old photograph of five young men, dressed in suits, looking dapper and posing around a pool table, is one of many inside a photo album that was recently found, abandoned in the Central Okanagan.

On Friday, Kelowna RCMP released some of the images, hoping to reunite them with their owner or family members. Police say security officers on patrol found several boxes of Kodak slides and the photo album along the 1800 block of Cooper Road, following a property complaint.

“It’s obvious that the person who left these precious items behind saw no value in them,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “However, we know that these photographs had serious sentimental value to someone in our community and we need help re-uniting them with their memories.”

If you are the owner of these photographs or slides, or you know any of the persons seen in them, you are asked to contact Cst. Remi Desrosiers of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.