Canada
December 14, 2018 2:58 pm
Updated: December 14, 2018 3:05 pm

Kelowna RCMP hoping to reunite lost photo album, slides with family

By Online Journalist  Global News

A page within the photo album, which contains a photograph of a young man dressed in a suit and a bow tie, with the caption “To: Dad, who would have like so much to have been there too.”

Kelowna RCMP
An old photograph of five young men, dressed in suits, looking dapper and posing around a pool table, is one of many inside a photo album that was recently found, abandoned in the Central Okanagan.

On Friday, Kelowna RCMP released some of the images, hoping to reunite them with their owner or family members. Police say security officers on patrol found several boxes of Kodak slides and the photo album along the 1800 block of Cooper Road, following a property complaint.

A photograph of the distinctive cover of the photo album.

Kelowna RCMP

READ MORE: Lloydminster woman looks for lost photo album’s family, finds New York doctor

A page within the photo album, which contains three photographs, dated in the 1950s.

Kelowna RCMP

“It’s obvious that the person who left these precious items behind saw no value in them,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “However, we know that these photographs had serious sentimental value to someone in our community and we need help re-uniting them with their memories.”

A Kodachrome slide of a man and a woman standing together next to an unknown river. This slide was discovered inside a container which had a specific date range from the 1970s.

Kelowna RCMP

If you are the owner of these photographs or slides, or you know any of the persons seen in them, you are asked to contact Cst. Remi Desrosiers of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

