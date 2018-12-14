B.C. government announces closure of Vancouver Island-area fish farms by 2023

In a major agreement with First Nations on Vancouver Island, the B.C. government announced recommendations for protecting wild salmon stocks in the Broughton Archipelago area, including transitioning more than a dozen fish farms out of the region over the next four years.

The recommendations came out of months of consultations between the province and the ‘Namgis, Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis and Mamalilikulla First Nations, who have been protesting the presence of local fish farms in the traditional coastal migration route for years, including occupying farms on Midsummer Island and Swanson Island last year.

The measures, including the closure of 10 farms by the end of 2022 and the conditional closure of the remaining seven the following year, were agreed to by the two fish farm operators in the area, Marine Harvest Canada and Cermaq Canada.

Premier John Horgan was joined by federal fisheries minister Johnathan Wilkinson and Indigenous leaders from the Broughton, including Chief Robert Chamberlin of the Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis First Nation.

Under the agreement, 10 farms operating in the area will cease operations by 2022, some of them immediately. The remaining seven will shut down the following year unless agreements between the industry and First Nations are put in place along with federal fisheries licences.

The transition will be overseen by a First Nations-led monitoring and inspection program, which will also ensure the restoration and rehabilitation of the local wild salmon habitat. That will include re-establishing a farm-free migration corridor in the Broughton.

The agreement is the latest in not only the province’s ongoing reconciliation efforts with First Nations, but also its overhaul of the local fish farming industry.

In June, the NDP introduced new rules mandating fish farm operators get clearance from the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans that they are not adversely affecting wild salmon populations, and that the province would only renew or issue permits to companies that have negotiated agreements with the First Nation in whose territory the company would operate.

—With files from Richard Zussman