Crash in Plympton Township seriously injures man, 2 children

A two-vehicle collision in Plympton Township on Thursday evening left three people, including two children, in hospital with injuries described by police as “significant,” Lambton OPP said.

The collision happened at the intersection of Oil Heritage Road and Churchill Line around 6:30 p.m. and involved a pickup truck and a sedan, police said.

The initial investigation found that the truck, travelling south on Oil Heritage, struck a sedan that had entered the intersection from Churchill Line, which is governed by stop signs.

Three passengers in the sedan, a 41-year-old man and two children aged eight and five, were extricated from the vehicle and rushed to hospital with “significant injuries,” police said. It’s not clear if anyone else was injured in the collision.

The collision remains under investigation, and police say an update will be given at a later date in relation to potential charges.