Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of December 15

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

This weekend is all about remembering the true importance of the holiday season!

1. Old Fashioned Fun

I don’t think there’s anyone in the city who gets into the spirit of the holidays like the folks down at the Dalnavert Museum.

I was blown away by all the events and programs they had at Halloween, so I was betting on an an equally — if not elevated — array of holiday festivities, and I’m proud to say that I was right.

RELATED: Calgary librarian shows off rare first edition of ‘A Christmas Carol’

The whole month of December has been jam-packed with yuletide offerings and this weekend you can take in ‘Miracle On 34th Street: A Radio Play — a fun spin on the classic movie.

WATCH: Old Fashion flair still in style

You can gather around the Dalnavert Christmas tree to enjoy tales of the olden days with internationally renowned storyteller Leigh-Anne Kehler.

Or, you can take in the Charles Dickens Lecture Series and learn all about the Man Behind the Carol with Ron Robinson.

RELATED: COMMENTARY: Theatre skills are life skills, even for future doctors

While you’re there, be sure to take a good look around. The Dalnavert house is truly a stunning work of art on any given day, but is especially impressive with it’s halls decked out for the holidays.

More info on the line up of festive events is right here on their website.

2. Step aside Santa

Never mind Dasher and Dancer, this holiday season it’s all about the alpacas!

This Sunday is your chance to get up close and personal with 10 of the cutest animals in southern Manitoba — probably all of Manitoba — they are just that sweet!

WATCH: Fuzzy, funny faces

313 Farms is home to 10 alpacas and every December they host ‘Christmas Pix With the Alpacas’ and it’s exactly what it sounds like.

With your family, your friends, just by yourself — take a very unique holiday photo.

RELATED: Manitoba farm starts alpaca dance classes

I was lucky enough to spend some time at 313 Farms with Alpaca Annie and let me tell you, you WANT a photo with Morley, Woodward, Vernors, Benny, Iggy, Pistol, Coleman, Soupy, Beans and Marvin.

It’s a super short drive from the city and spending some time in the fresh country air with these sweet babies is the perfect way to wrap up your weekend.

‘Christmas Pix With the Alpacas’ takes place this Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.. You can find 313 Farms on Facebook.

3. Shop local, support local, love local

Lets face it, this is probably the last weekend to take care of your holiday shopping before the crowds get out of control.

If you’re still looking for that special something, or maybe you thought you were done but now realize there’s someone you forgot, stay calm and stay local.

RELATED: Shoppers making the switch from big box stores to Manitoba-produced products

I’ve always loved Manitoba, but being away for the last decade or so has really made me appreciate all the cool things we’ve got going on here at home.

Our friends, neighbours and fellow Manitobans are growing, baking and making some incredible products and we should be supporting and celebrating that.

WATCH: Keep it close to home this holiday shopping season

I spent a morning at PRESERVE by flora & farmer, sampling different local products and I’m happy to say I left with a whole box full of gifts I bought for my family and friends.

This ISN’T an ad — it’s just me passing along some of my favourites, including:

RELATED: Canadian millennials are willing to pay more for products to support small businesses: poll

Not only are these some of the tastiest gifts you can give someone, but the folks behind them are some of the kindest, most humble people you could ever hope to meet.

So lets get out there and shop local this season!

Have a great weekend everyone!