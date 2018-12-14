Avalanche warnings issued for Alberta mountain regions

Avalanche warnings were issued for parts of Alberta’s mountain regions Friday.

The warnings include Banff, Yoho, Kootenay and Jasper National Parks, where Parks Canada said the risk of avalanche was high.

“Numerous natural, skier-triggered, skier-remote and explosive avalanches have been reported over the past two days,” Parks Canada said on its website Friday. “Most were in the size 2 range but we expect them to get bigger as the storm and strong winds continue. Avalanches may run further downslope than expected, so be cautious of overhead hazard.”

In Kananaskis Country, the avalanche risk rating was “considerable” at the alpine level.

Avalanche Canada also issued warnings for parts of B.C. on Thursday.

For a complete list of avalanche warnings in Alberta and B.C., visit the Avalanche Canada website.