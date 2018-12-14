Winnipeg police on the lookout for fake Bell MTS door-to-door salesman
Police are looking for a suspicious man who falsely portrayed himself as a Bell MTS employee to try to enter a woman’s home.
The incident happened Thursday night near Plessis Road and Pandora Avenue.
Police say the man – described as around 35 years old and 5’4″, wearing an MTS jacket – knocked on the door and told the homeowner, 46, that he worked for the telecom company and asked to be let in.
The woman refused, and after a short time, the man left.
Bell MTS told police they weren’t involved in any door-to-door canvassing in the area.
The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
