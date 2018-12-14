Winnipeg police on the lookout for fake Bell MTS door-to-door salesman

Police are looking for a suspicious man who falsely portrayed himself as a Bell MTS employee to try to enter a woman’s home.

The incident happened Thursday night near Plessis Road and Pandora Avenue.

Police say the man – described as around 35 years old and 5’4″, wearing an MTS jacket – knocked on the door and told the homeowner, 46, that he worked for the telecom company and asked to be let in.

The woman refused, and after a short time, the man left.

READ MORE: Buyer beware: Royal Winnipeg Ballet ticket scam

Bell MTS told police they weren’t involved in any door-to-door canvassing in the area.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: ‘I’m sorry’: Scammer claiming to be from Canada Revenue Agency confronted by Winnipeg man