Education
December 14, 2018 11:33 am

Nova Scotia government forks out extra $6-million to two universities

By Staff The Canadian Press

A sign marks one of the entrances to the St. Francis Xavier University campus in Antigonish, N.S., on September 28, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A A

The Nova Scotia government says it is providing more than $6 million in extra operating funding to two universities for the current fiscal year.

The Department of Labour and Advanced Education says St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish is getting an additional $3.95 million, while the University of King’s College in Halifax will get an extra $2.2 million.

Story continues below

READ: Cannabis on campus: Nova Scotia colleges and universities update rules ahead of legalization

The department says the increase will “help stabilize their financial positions.”

A government news release provided no specifics on why the extra money is needed.

Advanced Education Minister Labi Kousoulis says the two schools have been “fixtures in our communities for more than a century” and the government wants to ensure their economic, social, and cultural contributions continue “for years to come.”

WATCH: University students in Halifax facing housing crunch

This year the operating grant for Nova Scotia universities is $341 million.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Education
ns poli
ns politics
St. Francis Xavier University
University funding
University of King's College

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News