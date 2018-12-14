Nova Scotia government forks out extra $6-million to two universities

The Nova Scotia government says it is providing more than $6 million in extra operating funding to two universities for the current fiscal year.

The Department of Labour and Advanced Education says St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish is getting an additional $3.95 million, while the University of King’s College in Halifax will get an extra $2.2 million.

The department says the increase will “help stabilize their financial positions.”

A government news release provided no specifics on why the extra money is needed.

Advanced Education Minister Labi Kousoulis says the two schools have been “fixtures in our communities for more than a century” and the government wants to ensure their economic, social, and cultural contributions continue “for years to come.”

This year the operating grant for Nova Scotia universities is $341 million.