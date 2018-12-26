What’s open and closed in Ottawa on Boxing Day

Do you have a list of post-Christmas Day chores to get through?

Look no further — Global News Ottawa has you covered with a list of what’s open and closed on Boxing Day in the capital, including city services.

Food and drink

Some grocery and liquor stores are open on Dec. 26. Please call individual store locations to double-check their hours.

Loblaws on Rideau Street downtown is open 24 hours.

Loblaws on Isabella Street in the Glebe is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Metro on Rideau Street is open as of 8 a.m.

Metro on Bank Street in the Glebe is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All LCBO store locations closed on Boxing Day.

Two Beer Store locations in Ottawa are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1860 Bank St. and 515 Somerset St. W. The rest are closed.

Other shopping

Call any independent businesses for their store hours.

Some drug stores like Shoppers and Rexall are open, but it depends on the location. Contact a specific store to double-check its holiday hours.

Mall hours: Rideau Centre: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bayshore Shopping Centre: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. St. Laurent Shopping Centre: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Place d’Orléans: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Billings Bridge Shopping Centre: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tanger Outlets: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Museums

The National Gallery of Canada: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of Nature: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian War Museum: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of History (in Gatineau): 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m

Other

Banks are closed.

The ByTowne Theatre, Mayfair Theatre and all Cineplex movie theatres are open.

City of Ottawa services (find the full list here)

Ottawa City Hall and all seven client service centres are closed. They’ll reopen with regular hours on Thursday.

The Provincial Offences Court, including the courts located at 100 Constellation Cres., are closed.

Christmas Day’s garbage, recycling and green bin pickup will take place on Boxing Day. All collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

All Ottawa Public Library branches and services are closed.

The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics are closed.

All municipal child care centres are closed.

City of Ottawa arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums are closed — except for the Karsh-Masson Gallery, the City Hall Art Gallery and the Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, which will operate on a regular schedule throughout the holidays.

Pools, arenas and fitness centres are operating on modified schedules throughout the holidays. Check ottawa.ca for details.

The 311 contact centre is open for urgent matters that need the city’s immediate attention.

Transit

Free parking is available at the city hall underground garage from Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. to Dec. 27 at 6 a.m.

is available at the city hall underground garage from Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. to Dec. 27 at 6 a.m. The ByWard Market garage at 70 Clarence St. and the Dalhousie garage at 141 Clarence St. offer free parking from Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. to Dec. 26 at 7 a.m.

All other City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions apply.

OC Transpo is operating on a reduced schedule from Dec. 24 to Dec. 28. Check timetables at octranspo.com

is operating on a reduced schedule from Dec. 24 to Dec. 28. Check timetables at octranspo.com OC Transpo operations: The customer service centre at the Rideau Centre is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The other customer service centres at the Lincoln Fields, Place d’Orléans and St-Laurent stations are closed. The transit information centre (613-741-4390) is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Para Transpo is operating a holiday service on Boxing Day. Regularly scheduled trips are automatically cancelled. Para Transpo riders can book trips for Dec. 26 by calling 613-244-7272.

is operating a holiday service on Boxing Day. Regularly scheduled trips are automatically cancelled. Para Transpo riders can book trips for Dec. 26 by calling 613-244-7272. Para Transpo operations: The taxi coupon booking line (613-842-3670) is closed. The line for reservations and cancellations (613-244-7272) is open regular hours.

