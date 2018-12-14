Peterborough woman accused of defrauding family member

A Peterborough woman has been arrested and charged after police say an elderly family member was defrauded out of more than $3,000.

On Nov. 8, police received information regarding a possible fraud. Police allege that between July and October, the accused defrauded an elderly family member of approximately $3,770 by accessing the family member’s savings account.

On Thursday, officers arrested the woman in Peterborough and charged her with fraud under $5,000.

The name of the woman was not released to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic-based incident, police said.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2019.