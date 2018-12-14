Crime
December 14, 2018 9:09 am

Peterborough woman accused of defrauding family member

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Peterborough woman is accused of defrauding a family member.

Nathalie Madore/CP File
A A

A Peterborough woman has been arrested and charged after police say an elderly family member was defrauded out of more than $3,000.

On Nov. 8, police received information regarding a possible fraud. Police allege that between July and October, the accused defrauded an elderly family member of approximately $3,770 by accessing the family member’s savings account.

READ MORE: OPP charge former Gananoque fire chief with fraud

On Thursday, officers arrested the woman in Peterborough and charged her with fraud under $5,000.

The name of the woman was not released to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic-based incident, police said.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2019.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Banking
banking fraud
Fraud
Peterborough Police
Peterborough Police Service
savings account

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News