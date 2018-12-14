Ford government cuts funding to Ontario Arts Council, impacting Indigenous Culture Fund

The Ontario government has slashed base funding to the Ontario Arts Council (OAC) by $5 million, as well as more than $2 million to the Indigenous Culture Fund.
The agency that gives grants and services to Ontario-based artists and arts organizations said base funding for 2018-19 will drop from $69.9 million to the 2017-18 level of $64.9 million.
Ontario NDP culture critic Jill Andrew said $2.25 million of the cuts will be from the Indigenous Culture Fund set up a year ago to support cultural activities and programming in Indigenous communities.
“The government’s cut of $2.25 million to the Indigenous Culture Fund at the Ontario Arts Council is a disturbing step back from the TRC’s Calls to Action,” Andrew said in a tweet.
“This and the $5 million cut to @ONArtsCouncil’s base funding is an alarming attack on arts and culture.”
The Indigenous Culture Fund was set up by the previous Liberal government in 2017 with an investment of $5 million annually.
The fund was part of the province’s response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC).
The OAC currently gets around $60 million a year from the province. By 2021 that was supposed to increase to $80 million.
It’s unclear if the Ford government intends to continue with the planned increase.
