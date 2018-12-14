Ford government cuts funding to Ontario Arts Council, impacting Indigenous Culture Fund

The Ontario government has slashed base funding to the Ontario Arts Council (OAC) by $5 million, as well as more than $2 million to the Indigenous Culture Fund.

The agency that gives grants and services to Ontario-based artists and arts organizations said base funding for 2018-19 will drop from $69.9 million to the 2017-18 level of $64.9 million.

Ontario NDP culture critic Jill Andrew said $2.25 million of the cuts will be from the Indigenous Culture Fund set up a year ago to support cultural activities and programming in Indigenous communities.

“The government’s cut of $2.25 million to the Indigenous Culture Fund at the Ontario Arts Council is a disturbing step back from the TRC’s Calls to Action,” Andrew said in a tweet.

“This and the $5 million cut to @ONArtsCouncil’s base funding is an alarming attack on arts and culture.”

The Indigenous Culture Fund was set up by the previous Liberal government in 2017 with an investment of $5 million annually.

The fund was part of the province’s response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC).

The OAC currently gets around $60 million a year from the province. By 2021 that was supposed to increase to $80 million.

It’s unclear if the Ford government intends to continue with the planned increase.

Global News has reached out to the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport for comment and will update this article when we hear back.

— With a file from the Canadian Press