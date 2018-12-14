Bill Kelly: Was Huawei arrest a set up?

As events unfold in the curious arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver this week, there is growing concern that the American request to detain Meng may have been a political ploy.

Meng was arrested by Canadian authorities at the request of U.S. officials because of Huawei’s alleged breach of sanctions against Iran.

But, so far, American officials have made no request for Meng’s extradition, leaving Canada to take the brunt of China’s anger and retaliation.

The Americans, who initiated this incident, are sitting back and doing nothing.

Well, not quite nothing; Donald Trump is now trying to play the role of hero by suggesting that he might intervene to ensure Meng’s release, apparently blissfully ignorant of the fact that it was his own justice officials that started this mess.

It’s looking more and more like the American request for Meng’s arrest was nothing more than a ruse for Trump to use as a bargaining chip to obtain a favourable trade deal with China.

It seems that Canada has been played as a patsy and so far, two Canadians have been jailed in China and the Chinese government is threatening further retaliation against Canada, but nothing against the United States.

Why should Canada take the heat while the U.S plays footsie with China?

The Canadian government needs to wake up to that reality; put Meng on a plane back to China and tell the Americans to fight their own battles.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.