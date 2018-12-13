West Region OPP investigating 6 bomb threats

West Region OPP are investigating six bomb threats, including one close to London.

The threats seem to be similar to others received across the country and in the United States.

READ MORE: Dozens of bomb threats reported across Canada, U.S.

“West Region OPP are investigating an incident in the municipality of Middlesex Centre as well as five separate incidents across the region,” said Const. Max Gomez.

“We do believe the emails to be hoaxes, however we’re responding to every single call to ensure public safety.”

According to Gomez, online threats were sent to numerous businesses, organizations and government offices Wednesday.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Bitcoin demanded in B.C. Interior bomb threats

“If you receive a suspicious email, don’t open it,” he said.

“But if you do open it, don’t click on any links or forward it on to people in your company, as you never know what is embedded inside those emails.”

Gomez adds that you should never provide personal information or access to your computer or devices if you do receive these emails.

Police are also asking people to call them immediately should anyone notice any suspicious activity.

The West region covers most of Southwestern Ontario excluding the Tri-Cities and the Golden Horseshoe.