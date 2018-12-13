Another Winnipeg business unable to survive Obsorne corner

Despite almost two decades of success in the city, it took just six months at the corner of Obsorne St. and Stradbrook Ave. for a Winnipeg business to close its doors for good.

Pete’s Place is the latest tenant to leave the Osborne Village corner, which has had a revolving door for the past few years.

Pete’s Place had been a fixture on Main Street in West Kildonan for 17 years. They closed that location last November with a view to expanding near Polo Park. Water damage stopped them from actually getting business up and running, and the owners thought they had found their perfect new home in Osborne Village.

“We sacrificed everything we had to make it work, but it just didn’t,” the company said in a Facebook post.

“Due to the extremely high overhead costs, lack of accessibility, and lack of parking for our customers, we just couldn’t get enough customers through the doors, than what was needed to break even.”

The Osborne BIZ said it understands the circumstances and that it’s something future owners should be aware of.

“Also take into consideration the fact that rent is quite high in the area,” said Stephanie Meilleur, a spokesperson for the BIZ.

“Osborne Village struggles for parking lots.”

Basil’s occupied the restaurant space for years, but closed when the owner wanted to retire. It was replaced by Black Rabbit, which closed two years after opening its doors.

The last tenant, Ward 1, closed in February after just two months in business. Yet another restaurant planned for the location — Little Goat Eats — never actually opened there, choosing another spot on Portage Avenue instead.

