City of Regina says construction season a success

The City of Regina has deemed construction season a success as crews wrap up work in the city.

Two major projects on which crews worked this year were the Ring Road’s on and off ramps over Victoria Avenue and the installation of a crossing over Pilot Butte Creek that involved the realignment of Eastgate Drive.

Both projects were completed on time and on budget.

Seventeen kilometres of residential roads and eight kilometres of major roadwork were also completed, including the paving of parts of Ring Road.

In total, the City of Regina spent $35.27 million on roads and transportation infrastructure this year.

“People probably saw a lot of construction everywhere this year, but I know there are a lot of roads that have been improved that hadn’t seen any work done for years, and that should make residents happy,” said Norman Kyle, director of roadways and transportation for the City of Regina.

The city also replaced more than 26 kilometres of sidewalk and resurfaced 1,200 metres of sidewalk in residential and downtown locations.

A total of 127 kilometres of roadways have been replaced or rehabilitated since 2014 through the Residential Road Renewal and the Street Infrastructure Renewal programs.

The City of Regina also improved signals at 15 intersections, including four new traffic signals, four intersections rebuilt with new signals and seven upgraded sensors, along with seven new pedestrian corridors and two rehabilitated corridors.