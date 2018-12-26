When Life Gives You Parkinson’s podcast recap — Christmas Greetings

This is a special bonus episode of the When Life Gives You Parkinson’s podcast that we are calling Extra Dosage. Full episodes will be released every other Wednesday. In between, Niki and I will share new information, original interviews and extra material that provide more context to topics raised in the previous episodes of the podcast. We’ll also answer your questions. Feel free to write us with questions at parkinsonspod@curiouscast.ca.

‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the home

One creature was stirring, it was Dad on his phone.

Alone in the living room at half past three,

Parkinson’s awoke him with an urge to pee.

The kid was restless and then crashed in his bed,

Visions of new race cars zoomed through his head.

Mom awoke to a clatter, in bed all alone,

She recognized the noise as Dad’s cramping foot moan.

He tremored and shook down his arms and his legs,

Anticipating breakfast and Christmas casserole eggs.

Levodopa was downed and he stretched to the sky.

He exercised reluctantly and let out a big sigh.

While he was distracted, Santa sneaked in.

Gifts were distributed by the tree with a grin.

And then, after breakfast, they begin to unwrap

Dad looks off in the distance, ready to nap.

Christmas is full of love and tradition,

Enjoyable for all, despite Dad’s Parkinson condition.

A heartfelt merry Christmas from the whole gang at When Life Gives You Parkinson’s. We’ll be back on Jan. 8 with a new full episode of the podcast focusing on Parkinson’s and fatherhood.

If you have Parkinson’s, there are few things our friends at the Michael J. Fox Foundation and Parkinson Canada recommend you consider over the holidays.

Do not forget to exercise. Keeping active will help boost your spirits and keep your sleep schedule intact.

Take your medication as prescribed. This is especially difficult and confusing when you cross time zones. When travelling, take an updated copy of your medication list and bring medications in their bottles in your carry-on when flying.

Mind your diet. A healthy Parkinson’s diet is full of fruit and vegetables. Candy and cookies are tempting treats, and family dinners make is easy to overdo it on food and wine. As with everything, moderation is the key. Drink lots of water and remember your balance issues will only increase with alcohol consumption.

If you have a comment or question about the podcast, you can email us: parkinsonspod@curiouscast.ca

Follow me, Larry Gifford

Twitter: @ParkinsonsPod

Facebook: Facebook.com/ParkinsonsPod

Instagram: @parkinsonspod

Follow co-host and producer Niki Reitmeyer

Twitter: @Niki_Reitmayer

Thank you to my wife Rebecca and son Henry.

For more info on our partner Parkinson Canada head to http://www.parkinson.ca/

The toll free hotline is 1-800-565-3000

Or follow them on Twitter

Parkinson Canada @ParkinsonCanada

Parkinson Society BC @ParkinsonsBC

Credits

Dila Velazquez – Story Producer

Rob Johnston – Senior Audio Producer

When Life Gives You Parkinson’s was selected as one of Apple’s best podcasts of 2018.

We LOVE that you are loving the “When Life Gives You Parkinson’s” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “When Life Gives You Parkinson’s” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the When Life Gives You Parkinson’s page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Google Podcasts app, search for “When Life Gives You Parkinson’s” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the When Life Gives You Parkinson’s page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.