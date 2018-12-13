Barrie police special constable suspended from duty

A Barrie police special constable has been suspended from duty, officers say.

According to a news release issued by Barrie police, on Wednesday, a 30-year-old special constable with the force was suspended from duty without pay.

Police say the constable was suspended after he was arrested and charged by another police service in connection with an off-duty incident which occurred on Dec. 8.

Officers say at the time of the incident, the now-suspended member was assigned to the court services unit where he worked part-time for the last two-and-a-half years.

“We hold our members, both uniform and civilian, to the highest standards and accountability while on duty or off duty,” Barrie police Chief, Kimberley Greenwood, said in the release.

“These allegations have been investigated and are now before the court. Our sworn and civilian members continue to provide professional and quality service, as we are committed to our community.”