December 13, 2018 2:44 pm

McMaster Innovation Park unveils plans for shipping container beer garden

Sara Cain By Reporter  900 CHML
McMaster Innovation Park
A hub for research and tech start-ups in Hamilton is saying “cheers” to a new partnership.

McMaster Innovation Park has announced it will be transforming its two-acre courtyard on Longwood Road South.

Ty Shuttuck, McMaster Innovation Park’s CEO, says it is teaming up with Equal Parts hospitality to bring more amenities to the space, starting with a new outdoor beer garden.

“We’re going to bring the entire courtyard to life,” Shuttuck said. “So many ideas, so much innovation happens on the back of a napkin, not at your desk.”

The beer garden will be constructed partly out of shipping containers. It will include a patio area, food stalls and a stage for “innovation-themed” music and arts.

Equal Parts hospitality group will operate the venue, which will be open to the public.

Part of the plan is to create a test kitchen for “entrepreneurial-minded hospitality companies.”

The beer garden is slated to open in the spring.

