No ‘Plan B’ for potential shutdown of Northern Pulp mill, minister says

Nova Scotia’s lands and forestry minister says the province isn’t currently planning for the potential shutdown of the Northern Pulp mill if it can’t solve its effluent problem.

The mill has already said it likely won’t be able to meet a legislated deadline of Jan. 30, 2020, for the closure of its Boat Harbour effluent treatment plant, and hasn’t yet submitted an environmental assessment application for a new effluent pipe into the ocean.

Iain Rankin says the question of what happens if the mill ceases operations is “a question for industry.”

Rankin says while the government is willing to have discussions, the forest industry will have to find a way to adapt because it won’t be getting hundreds of millions of dollars in the event of a closure.

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston says the government should be thinking about “Plan B” regardless of the outcome because that’s its job.

The mill has about 330 employees and says it is responsible for as many as 2,000 spinoff jobs.