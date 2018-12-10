Ellen Page doubling down on criticism of Nova Scotia pulp mill’s effluent pipeline

Hollywood actor Ellen Page is doubling down on her criticism of a Nova Scotia pulp mill that wants to build an effluent pipeline into the ocean.

In a tweet this morning, the Halifax-born movie star said the provincial government must stop its “corporate welfare” for Northern Pulp, which Page said is “literally destroying the province.”

READ MORE: N.S. paper mill seeks public help, as actor Ellen Page sends critical tweets

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge ruled at the end of November that the province must consult with the Pictou Landing First Nation on any funding of its effluent treatment facility.

Page has been waging a Twitter campaign against Northern Pulp for weeks, often retweeting criticism of the mill to her 1.4 million followers.

Nova Scotia Government @nsgov MUST stop it’s corporate welfare for company that is literally destroying the province. Enough is enough. #nopope #savethestrait https://t.co/AFv1pzYUvO — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) December 10, 2018

Last month, Page, who starred in “Inception,” “Juno,” “X-Men” and numerous other films, tweeted in support of author Joan Baxter’s book “The Mill: Fifty Years of Pulp and Protest,” which traces decades of criticism of the mill’s environmental impact.

The plan to dump treated effluent from the company’s Abercrombie, N.S., mill into the Northumberland Strait has raised the ire of fishermen and the P.E.I. government.

Last week, Northern Pulp said it’s taking legal action after fishermen blocked survey boats hired to examine a route for the proposed pipeline.

WATCH: Blockade of Northern Pulp Mill continues