Sagmoen given absolute discharge in mischief case

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen was given an absolute discharge after pleading guilty to a lesser offence in a mischief case in Vernon court on Thursday morning.
Originally, Sagmoen was charged with mischief under $5,000, with the incident involving damaged vehicle tires a rural property near Salmon Arm. Sagmoen pled not guilty to that charge, but guilty to causing damage to property. With Sagmoen having admitted his guilt, a trial was avoided, and, with no criminal record, an absolute discharge was the court’s sentencing decision.
The incident took place in July 2017, when a woman drove down a driveway near Salmon River Road that Sagmoen had access to. A spike belt – a wooden board painted a dark colour with nails on it – was on the driveway and the vehicle’s tires were damaged as the woman unknowingly drove over it.
Sagmoen admitted he knew the spike belt was there, but he did not warn the woman about it.
The tires were repaired by Kal-Tire. The woman’s name is covered by a publication ban.
Sagmoen is involved in other court cases, including threatening a woman with a firearm while disguising his face.
