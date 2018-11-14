Judge in Vernon turns down Sagmoen bail request

A judge in Vernon has turned down a bail request on from a man accused of violence against women, much to the delight of those in attendance.

The Wednesday morning decision means that Curtis Sagmoen, 38, will remain in custody while awaiting his trial on charges that he allegedly threatened a woman with a firearm while disguising his face. The incident reportedly took place last year near Falkland.

In Vernon on Wednesday, more than a dozen protesters held a rally on the courthouse steps to decry violence against women. Those protesters also cheered the judge’s decision.

Sagmoen is expected to be back in court for a preliminary inquiry on December 10th. That court hearing will be for separate charges of assault and assault causing bodily harm.