Fredericton’s Out of the Cold shelter to remain open until spring 2019

Fredericton’s planning advisory committee voted unanimously on Wednesday evening to keep the Out of the Cold shelter open until March 31, 2019.

The meeting was a wave of emotions for shelter users as well as residents who live in close proximity to the shelter at Bishop’s Court.

Committee member John MacDermid called out the provincial government for its absence at the meeting and lack of participation in finding a long-term solution to homelessness in Fredericton.

“It would have been really valuable to have Dorothy Sheppard, the minister for social development, here, as well as Matt DeCourcey and even Blaine Higgs. It’s those levels of government that really need to step up and find a solution,” said MacDermid, councillor for West Downtown & Plat/Sunshine Gardens.

Many nearby homeowners expressed a fear of the unknown, saying they had worries about potential drug use and not knowing the background of those using the shelter.

A homeowner claimed that she has already picked up empty liquor bottles from her property, which is next door to the shelter.

However, homeowner David Gray was in favour of the shelter and says he doesn’t know most of his neighbours, despite living in his home for over 20 years.

“We have a bed to sleep in with a roof over out head at night and they do not and I would just really love to see my neighbors open their hearts a tiny little bit to see the shelter operate until March 31,” Gray said.

The Anglican bishop of Fredericton, David Edwards, appreciates that people have concerns but says this should only be a short-term resolution.

Although the shelter is only temporary, those who have slept there since its Dec. 2 opening say it gives them time to make plans for long-term accommodations in the spring when the shelter will close its doors.

“It’s a really scary feeling when you have to wonder if your friends are going to be alive in the morning when you go to breakfast at the soup kitchen,” said Eleanor Hutchnison, who has stayed at the shelter. “I think we are all just feeling like we can take a breath and like we now have time to try to work our way out of the situation.”

The 20 shelter beds will be available to men and women at the overnight shelter. They will operate from 8 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., seven days a week.

Shelter workers will be in touch with local homeowners every month to discuss any ongoing concerns.