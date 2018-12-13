Saskatchewan approves RM of McKillop’s electoral divisions application

The province announced on Thursday (Dec. 13) the approval of the application to alter the electoral division in the RM of McKillop.

With this, it will now require an election to be held for a councillor to represent each of the newly-drafted divisions.

“Based on the desires of the people, as reflected in the outcome of the referendum question and following careful review, I have approved the application and have issued a minister’s order to alter the electoral division boundaries in the Rural Municipality of McKillop,” Government Relations Minister Warren Kaeding said.

The province received the application in late November from the RM to alter all six of the municipality’s electoral division boundaries, in accordance with a referendum held in the community in October.

Under The Municipalities Act, any time the electoral division boundaries in a rural municipality are changed, an election for a division councillor must be held.

In the RM of McKillop, each of the current electoral division boundaries will be altered and because of that, all six divisions will elect a division councillor.

The election will be held on Feb. 27, 2019.