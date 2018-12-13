Canada
December 13, 2018 12:37 pm
Updated: December 13, 2018 12:43 pm

Saskatchewan approves RM of McKillop’s electoral divisions application

By Web Producer  Global News

The province announced on Thursday (Dec. 13) the approval of the application to alter the electoral division in the RM of McKillop which means they will have an election on February 27, 2019.

David Baxter / Global News
A A

The province announced on Thursday (Dec. 13) the approval of the application to alter the electoral division in the RM of McKillop.

With this, it will now require an election to be held for a councillor to represent each of the newly-drafted divisions.

Story continues below

“Based on the desires of the people, as reflected in the outcome of the referendum question and following careful review, I have approved the application and have issued a minister’s order to alter the electoral division boundaries in the Rural Municipality of McKillop,” Government Relations Minister Warren Kaeding said.

READ MORE: Supervisor appointed to oversee RM of McKillop after tax issues

The province received the application in late November from the RM to alter all six of the municipality’s electoral division boundaries, in accordance with a referendum held in the community in October.

Under The Municipalities Act, any time the electoral division boundaries in a rural municipality are changed, an election for a division councillor must be held.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan government investigating R.M. of McKillop

In the RM of McKillop, each of the current electoral division boundaries will be altered and because of that, all six divisions will elect a division councillor.

The election will be held on Feb. 27, 2019.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Government of Saskatchewan
RM of McKillop
Rural Municipality of McKillop No. 220
Sask Politics
Saskatchewan Government Warren Keading

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News