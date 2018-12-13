Norfolk OPP investigating after 2 cats found inside taped together litter boxes abandoned in ditch
Norfolk County OPP are appealing to the public for any information as officers investigate the discovery of two abandoned cats.
Police were contacted just before 10 a.m. Tuesday by an employee with the Simcoe and District Humane Society.
A Norfolk County roads employee found two litter boxes taped together and left on the side of Villa Nova Road in Townsend in a ditch, police say. Two cats were found inside and both are now in the care of the Simcoe and District Humane Society.
No other information has been released about the cats. Police ask anyone with information regarding this case to contact the detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
