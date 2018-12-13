Manitoba Hydro
Hydro outage in southeast Manitoba caused by dump truck

This truck entangled in power lines cause an outage for numerous southeast residents Thursday morning.

Numerous southeast residents were in the dark for much of Thursday morning due to a power outage.

According to Manitoba Hydro, a dump truck got entangled in power lines near Rosa on Hwy. 59.

Numerous areas in the southeast are without power Thursday morning.

Pockets of outages in areas in the Emerson-Franklin as well as the RM of Stuartburn were first reported around 8:15 a.m.

About 856 people were also without power in the RM of Piney and Buffalo Point.

Power was expected to be restored around noon.

