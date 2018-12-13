Hydro outage in southeast Manitoba caused by dump truck
Numerous southeast residents were in the dark for much of Thursday morning due to a power outage.
According to Manitoba Hydro, a dump truck got entangled in power lines near Rosa on Hwy. 59.
Pockets of outages in areas in the Emerson-Franklin as well as the RM of Stuartburn were first reported around 8:15 a.m.
About 856 people were also without power in the RM of Piney and Buffalo Point.
Power was expected to be restored around noon.
