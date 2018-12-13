West Wind Aviation marks 1st anniversary of Fond du Lac plane crash

West Wind Aviation said it continues to focus on safety improvements as it marks the first anniversary of the Fond du Lac plane crash.

The ATR 42-320 with 22 passengers and three crew crashed shortly after takeoff on the evening of Dec. 13, 2017 in the northern Saskatchewan community.

Sixteen people were injured, nine seriously, and one passenger later died in hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with everyone affected by ill-fated West Wind flight 280,” said West Wind CEO Michael Rodyniuk.

“We are especially saddened by the loss of Arson Fern Jr., a passenger who passed away in hospital two weeks after the accident.”

Rodyniuk said the actions of many people the night of the crash saved lives, including the actions of flight attendant Jenny Tait and a physician who was a passenger on the plane.

“It is by the grace of God and through the heroic efforts of all those who answer the call to help that prevented further injury and loss of life,” Rodynuik said.

“While we cannot change the past, we can, and have, made significant changes to prevent a reoccurrence.”

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has not yet determined the cause of the crash.

An initial report released by TSB in April said the plane had ice on it, but it was too soon to determine if that was a factor.

The agency also said the flight’s takeoff weight was below its maximum takeoff weight, the centre of gravity was within limits, and both pilots were certified and qualified.

TSB is updating its investigation into the crash on Dec. 14.

The company said it has added enhanced deicing equipment at northern destinations, and supports decisions by flight crews to call for deicing at any time to eliminate the likelihood of planes taking off with ice on its wings.

“We live and work in an incredibly beautiful part of the world, however we must vigilantly deal proactively with treacheries of a harsh, unforgiving climate and extremely difficult meteorological conditions associated with our winters,” Rodynuik said.

“This is a very different airline today than it was just six months ago.”