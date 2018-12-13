Peterborough County OPP lay stunt driving charges on Highway 115

Peterborough County OPP say two more drivers face stunt driving charges for speeding along Highway 115 south of Peterborough this week.

Both incidents occurred in Cavan Monaghan Township. The first happened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday when an officer clocked a vehicle travelling 152 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

Ioan Guta, 30, of Scarborough, was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed; licence holder- unaccompanied by a qualified driver; and driving while under suspension.

READ MORE: Peterborough County OPP charge weekend stunt drivers on Highway 115

His driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and the vehicle was impounded. He’s scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 11, 2019.

On Wednesday around 7 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for travelling 180 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

Majesta Monette, 42, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (in former Manvers Township) was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

Her driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and the vehicle was impounded. She is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 11.

WATCH: ‘Absolutely irresponsible’: OPP stop man with 2 kids in car and speeding over 180 km/h while impaired

‘