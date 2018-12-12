Baby boy dies in Israel after mother critically wounded in West Bank shooting

JERUSALEM – A baby born prematurely after his Israeli mother was critically wounded in a shooting at a bus stop outside a West Bank settlement earlier this week died on Wednesday.

Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Hospital said the mother remained hospital in intensive care.

The baby was delivered by a cesarean section on Sunday night, shortly after the drive-by shooting, which wounded seven people.

Security camera footage from the scene showed a Palestinian vehicle speeding away from the scene after the shooting. The suspects remain at large, despite an Israeli military manhunt.

Speaking to foreign reporters on Wednesday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attackers as “the most deviant criminals on earth.”

“The security forces are pursuing them and I hope that there will be news soon on this matter,” he said.