Countries that want to extradite from Canada ‘should not seek to politicize’ the process: Freeland

Countries seeking extraditions from Canada must make sure their requests are solely about seeing that justice is done – not about political interference.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon most citizens would agree Canada needs to take seriously requests for extradition from close allies like the United States.

But she also added that those countries also have a responsibility to be astute in their handling of those requests.

They must, she said, “ensure that any extradition request is about seeing that justice is done” and not about “political interference.”

“Our extradition partners should not seek to politicize the extradition process or use it for ends other than be pursuit of justice,” she said.

Her remarks come after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly mused about getting involved in the case of a senior Huawei executive, Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested on Dec. 1 in Vancouver following a request by American officials.

She was granted bail on Tuesday but faces extradition to the U.S. over allegations the company she leads as CFO has been skirting American sanctions on Iran through a subsidiary.

Freeland said she has spoken with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the case when asked by reporters if the U.S. could be using Canada as a pawn in its ongoing trade war with China.

She also stressed Canadians should pay attention to existing travel advisories urging them to use a high degree of caution in travelling to China.

“That is advice that Canadians should take seriously,” said Freeland.

Her remarks come as she confirmed for the first time that Michael Kovrig, a federal foreign service employee on leave to work with an NGO in Hong Kong, has been detained in Beijing.

The reason for his detention is not clear and Canadian officials have not been able to make consular access, senior government officials said on Wednesday.

Freeland added that a second Canadian may also have been detained.

“We are aware of a Canadian who got in touch with us because he was being asked questions by Chinese authorities. We have not been able to make contact since he raised those concerns,” she said.

