A second Canadian may be facing difficulties in China after questioning by authorities: Freeland

A second Canadian has gone missing in China shortly after he said he was questioned by Chinese authorities, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

“We are aware of a Canadian who got in touch with us because he was being asked questions by Chinese authorities. We have not been able to make contact since he raised those concerns,” Freeland told reporters on Wednesday.

The Canadian national in question contacted Canadian authorities from an airport this week, officials told Global News on condition of anonymity.

It’s not clear from which airport he called or whether he was arriving in China or attempting to leave.

The individual is believed to be known to Canadian officials but it’s not clear in what capacity; indeed, many Canadians are known to travel to China regularly so it’s unclear whether this person was in the country for work, tourism or other reasons.

It’s also not clear whether he has been detained.

Officials are cautious about drawing any conclusions as there are a number of possible explanations as to why Canadian authorities have been unable to re-establish contact with the individual.

It’s also not known whether his situation has anything to do with the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver on Dec. 1.

Freeland said the government was in touch with the missing man’s family, but declined to say anything more about the case.

“It’s a situation that’s, perhaps, delicate,” she said in French. “And I want to respect this individual and his family.”

Freeland urged Canadians to “exercise a high degree of caution in China” and to pay attention to directions posted on the Canadian government’s website.

The news comes on the heels of the detention of Canadian ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig in Beijing on Monday night.

Freeland says it’s not clear where Kovrig is being held, and that Canada has asked to see him as soon as possible.

Chinese state-run media are reporting that Kovrig, who works for the International Crisis Group think-tank, was arrested on suspicion of engaging in activities that threatened Canada’s national security.

Accusations of harming state security could cover a wide range of suspected crimes, and in China are often very vague when first leveled.

Diplomats in China said the apparent involvement of the secretive state security ministry, which engages in domestic counter-espionage work, among other things, suggests the government could be looking at leveling spying accusations.

— With files from Amanda Connolly and the Canadian Press

